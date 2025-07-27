news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 27, 2025



Quoting: GNOME Calendar: A New Era of Accessibility Achieved in 90 Days | TheEvilSkeleton —

I am overwhelmingly satisfied of the progress we have made with accessibility on GNOME Calendar in six months. Just a year ago, if I was asked about what needs to be done to incorporate accessibility features in GNOME Calendar, I would have shamefully said “dude, I don’t know where to even begin”; but as of today, we somehow managed to turn GNOME Calendar into an actual, usable calendaring app for people who rely on assistive technologies and/or a keyboard.

Since this is still Disability Pride Month, and GNOME 49 is not out yet, I encourage you to get the alpha release of GNOME Calendar on the “Nightly GNOME Apps” Flatpak remote at nightly.gnome.org. The alpha release is in a state where the gays with disabilities can organize and do crimes using GNOME Calendar