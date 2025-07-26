In early February of this year, the Internet Society hosted an Encryption Advocacy Workshop in Brussels for European civil society organizations. We created this workshop alongside steering members of the Global Encryption Coalition to equip potential encryption advocates with:

Earlier this year, the United Kingdom government ordered Apple to provide access to encrypted data in the company’s cloud storage service, iCloud. In response, Apple removed its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) system for users in the country, removing the option to store data using end-to-end encryption, and setting a dangerous precedent of privacy violation.

WebTunnel is a bridge technology that is particularly good at circumventing censorship and might work from places where obfs4 bridges are blocked. WebTunnel disguises your connection as ordinary web traffic.

Zephyr RTOS 4.2 introduces major updates in hardware support, networking, tooling, and power monitoring. With contributions from 810 developers, this non-LTS release brings key enhancements aimed at improving performance, flexibility, and overall developer experience.

LILYGO has announced four new ESP32-S3-based development boards targeting a diverse range of embedded and IoT applications. These boards combine wireless connectivity with specialized hardware such as e-paper displays, CAN interfaces, motion sensors, and GPS modules, and are designed for rapid prototyping and deployment using familiar platforms like Arduino IDE, PlatformIO, and ESP-IDF.

news

Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 26, 2025



Hey everyone,

I’m incredibly proud to announce the release of Liya Linux v2.4, codenamed Shravya — a Sanskrit word meaning praise-worthy. This release is not just a milestone in terms of technology, but also a deeply personal achievement.

Liya has always aimed to be a clean, modern Linux distribution that respects your hardware and your time. With Shravya, that vision becomes even sharper.

This release marks a complete backend overhaul, deeper performance integration, new tools, and a more minimal, efficient system. It's the result of months of solo development — countless hours of refining, testing, breaking, and rebuilding.

Read on