Liya Linux v2.4 "Shravya"
Hey everyone,
I’m incredibly proud to announce the release of Liya Linux v2.4, codenamed Shravya — a Sanskrit word meaning praise-worthy. This release is not just a milestone in terms of technology, but also a deeply personal achievement.
Liya has always aimed to be a clean, modern Linux distribution that respects your hardware and your time. With Shravya, that vision becomes even sharper.
This release marks a complete backend overhaul, deeper performance integration, new tools, and a more minimal, efficient system. It's the result of months of solo development — countless hours of refining, testing, breaking, and rebuilding.