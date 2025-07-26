news
DragonFly 6.4.2 released
DragonFly version 6.4.2 is released. The 6.4 series has hardware support for type-2 hypervisors with NVMM, an amdgpu driver, the experimental ability to remote-mount HAMMER2 volumes, and many other changes. 6.4.1 brings a number of bug fixes and driver additions. 6.4.2 adds fixes for the installer, ipv6, and for userland programs that create many subprocesses.
Go to the 6.4 release page page for details on the release, including all commits to 6.4.0, 6.4.1, and 6.4.2, and download via one of the mirrors.