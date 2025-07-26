Debian: Tails 6.18, Br OS 12.11, and 64-bit Time

Venerable Linux distribution Debian is side-stepping the Y2K38 bug – also known as the Unix Epochalypse – by switching to 64-bit time for everything but the oldest of supported hardware, starting with the upcoming Debian 13 "Trixie" release.

"[We will] use 64-bit time_t on 32-bit architectures to avoid the 'year 2038 problem' when the existing 32-bit signed int rolls over (potentially setting time back to 1900)," the Debian maintainers say of the move and the problem it aims to fix.

"This is now less than 15 years away and plenty of systems that will have problems have already been shipped. We should stop adding to the problem."

Readers of a certain vintage will remember well the "Y2K problem," caused by retrospectively shortsighted attempts to save a couple of bytes by using two-digit years – meaning that "2000" is represented as "00" and assumed to be "1900." While predictions of aircraft falling from the skies and bank balances being wiped out by negative-decades of interest did not, thankfully, come true, that was purely due to the tireless behind-the-scenes work of software developers who were able to patch affected systems before celebrating the turn of the century.