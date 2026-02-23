news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: The "Windows vs. Linux" debate is a waste of time: Here’s a better approach —

One reason that the Linux vs. Windows debate is such a waste of time is that for many people, it's not a binary choice. Instead of Windows (or Mac) vs. Linux, the reality is WindowsandLinux. Why both Windows and Linux? It's due to one of Linux's strengths: its ability to interoperate with other systems (largely thanks to an early design decision of Linus Torvalds so he could play an MS-DOS game).

Linux uses the same TCP/IP protocols as Windows machines and can read many of the same file formats, despite Microsoft's best efforts. With the ability to exchange files and data between Windows and Linux machines, people can use Windows machines where they make sense and use Linux when its strengths are more apparent. You can even use Linux on top of Windows with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL).

And despite both systems looking superficially similar with modern desktop environments, there are still plenty of use cases that might favor one over the other. In Linux's case, that would be more technical workflows, such as development or server use.