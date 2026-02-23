MBDyn features the integrated multidisciplinary simulation of multibody, multiphysics systems, including nonlinear mechanics of rigid and flexible bodies (geometrically exact & composite-ready beam and shell finite elements, component mode synthesis elements, lumped elements) subjected to kinematic constraints, along with smart materials, electric networks, active control, hydraulic networks, and essential fixed-wing and rotorcraft aerodynamics.

MBDyn simulates the behavior of heterogeneous mechanical, aeroservoelastic systems based on first principles equations.

MBDyn can be easily coupled to external solvers for co-simulation of multiphysics problems, e.g. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), terradynamics, block-diagram solvers like Scicos, Scicoslab and Simulink, using a simple C, C++ or Python peer-side API.

This is free and open source software.