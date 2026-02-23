news
Free and Open Source Software
-
MBDyn - multibody dynamics analysis - LinuxLinks
MBDyn features the integrated multidisciplinary simulation of multibody, multiphysics systems, including nonlinear mechanics of rigid and flexible bodies (geometrically exact & composite-ready beam and shell finite elements, component mode synthesis elements, lumped elements) subjected to kinematic constraints, along with smart materials, electric networks, active control, hydraulic networks, and essential fixed-wing and rotorcraft aerodynamics.
MBDyn simulates the behavior of heterogeneous mechanical, aeroservoelastic systems based on first principles equations.
MBDyn can be easily coupled to external solvers for co-simulation of multiphysics problems, e.g. Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), terradynamics, block-diagram solvers like Scicos, Scicoslab and Simulink, using a simple C, C++ or Python peer-side API.
This is free and open source software.
OpenBuilds CONTROL - connect and control your CNC, Laser, Plasma or Dragknife machine - LinuxLinks
OpenBuilds CONTROL is a Grbl Host / Interface for all CNC style machines running Grbl.
This is free and open source software.
cariddi - scanning tool - LinuxLinks
Take a list of domains, crawl urls and scan for endpoints, secrets, api keys, file extensions, tokens and more.
This is free and open source software.
Juliaup - Julia version manager - LinuxLinks
Juliaup is a cross-platform installer for the Julia programming language.
The installer also bundles a full Julia version manager called juliaup. One can use juliaup to install specific Julia versions, it alerts users when new Julia versions are released and provides a convenient Julia release channel abstraction.
This is free and open source software.
GizmoSQL - high-performance SQL server - LinuxLinks
GizmoSQL is a lightweight, high-performance SQL server built on:
DuckDB or SQLite for query execution. Apache Arrow Flight SQL for fast, modern connectivity. Middleware-based auth with optional TLS & JWT.
This is free and open source software.
swaptop - real-time swap usage monitor - LinuxLinks
swaptop is a real-time swap usage monitor for Linux and Windows systems with a TUI interface.
Lists processes using swap, displays consumption per-process/per-software, and provides live-updating graphs.
This is free and open source software.
Jump 'n Bump - family fun - LinuxLinks
At the beginning you are in the menu, where you have to let each active player jump over the tree trunk to enter the play area, and then walk to the right. You will then enter the arena. The aim is to jump on the other bunnies’ heads…
Jump ‘n Bump was originally a DOS game by Brainchild Design, which was open sourced under the GPL license and ported to SDL, and then SDL2.
This is free and open source software.
qmassa - display GPU usage stats - LinuxLinks
Most of the information is gathered through a GPU vendor and driver agnostic interface such as standard files in /proc and /sys or by using udev. For some of the stats, though, a driver-specific way is needed, and qmassa then leverages what the kernel drivers expose in their uAPI (e.g. specific query ioctls), specific sysfs files/directories or through perf PMU events.
This is free and open source software.
Grab - asynchronous file downloader - LinuxLinks
Grab is an asynchronous file downloader.
It combines the simplicity of wget with the power of multi-threaded concurrency, parallel file downloads, and modern async I/O. Inspired by the efficiency of pacman.
This is free and open source software.