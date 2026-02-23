Tux Machines

Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026

Reverse Engineering Linux Distro REMnux Marks 15 Years With Major v8 Release Featuring AI Agent Support

  
Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools

  
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

  
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week

  
Android Leftovers

  
Interview with Øyvind Kolås, GIMP developer

  
Looking for the best Linux window manager? Here’s how I rank them

  
4 Debian-based Linux distros that are better than Debian

  
After years of using GNOME, this is the desktop I switched to instead

  
The "Windows vs. Linux" debate is a waste of time: Here’s a better approach

  
Why Linux is the best place to learn coding

  
I finally fixed my Linux laptop’s constant fan noise — it wasn’t the hardware

  
This opinionated desktop setup finally cured my distro-hopping problem

  
I install these 7 CLI tools on every Linux system

  
Forget Linux Mint. These distros are the only way to switch

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Review: The Guix package manager 1.5.0

  
KMyMoney 5.2.2 released

  
AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

  
Tiny Core v17.0

  
Science is the Root of Free Software [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

  
Not Tolerating Intolerance [original]

  
Working With Plants [original]

  
Everything Down to the Basics [original]

  
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Consortium Leftovers

  
Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks

  
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0

  
Today in Techrights

  
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux

  
In the US, Apple's Operating Systems Seem to Have Already Outpaced Microsoft's (Linux Also Nearly Catching Up) [original]

  
Security Leftovers

  
today's leftovers

  
BSD and Linux Kernel Space

  
KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"

  
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"

  
"I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."

  
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive

  
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)

  
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026

  
Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost

  
Tumbleweed/OpenSUSE Leftovers/Outline

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More

  
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why

  
Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

  
Android Leftovers

  
I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months

  
I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees

  
Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones

  
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More

  
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd

  
This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!

  
Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking

  
You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how

  
"GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]

  
Today in Techrights

  
