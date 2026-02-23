news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 reasons I still can’t switch to Linux: Where Windows still wins
Linux is famous for being customizable, flexible, and resource-friendly. Unfortunately, despite gains in recent years, there are some areas where it still can't beat Windows.
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Speeding Up Mistakes | LINUX Unplugged 655
Planet Nix and SCaLE are just days away, and we're getting a head start with two guests, the tech, and the trends shaping open source. Our trip starts here!
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Parallelizing a Game Hey Hi (AI) Engine: Root-Level Optimization
As part of my Season of KDE work on the Mankala game engine, I am trying to impleemnt root level parallelization to speed up the AI's move evaluation.
Here's how I achieved about 2x speedup.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Distro Watch ☛ DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
[...] We also report on GhostBSD experimenting with an alternative X11 implementation while Asahi Linux reports on the team's progress to support newer Apple ARM-powered computers. We also share news the NetBSD command line tools have been ported to other members of the Unix family. [...]
