posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



After years of using GNOME, this is the desktop I switched to instead

I did not switch from GNOME because I woke up one morning craving change. I switched because I was tired of babysitting my desktop. For years, GNOME was home. Clean layout, strong opinions, and minimal clutter. I liked that it did not try to look like Windows with a different wallpaper. I liked that it assumed I would adapt instead of offering fifty toggles. That restraint felt refreshing. Until it didn’t.

As my setup grew more complex, GNOME started feeling less like a focused tool and more like something I had to work around. Two monitors became permanent, with writing on one and research on the other. Messaging apps are isolated so they would not leak into focus time. I wanted tighter control over where windows opened, how panels behaved, and how workspaces stayed separated. None of that is exotic, and GNOME did not make it easy.