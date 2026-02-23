Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

MinIO has had a really rough time over the past few years. Once the number one way to set up open-source object storage, the people behind MinIO began making changes to the software that people really did not gel with. This included swapping to GNU AGPLv3 in 2021, which demanded its users share their source code if they used MinIO, coming to a head in 2025 when the developers gutted the free admin console and stopped publishing Docker images.

Well, the bad news is that MinIO has finally ended development, and the official GitHub page has gone into read-only mode. The good news is that, because it still kept AGPLv3 around, it's totally legal to make a fork of it and make your own MinIO. And the even better news is that someone has already done just that.