Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

Today in Techrights

Feb 23, 2026

The Idol of Monopoly

Updated This Past Day

  1. IBM Layoffs Definitely Still Happening
    Contrary to what some apologists try to say
  2. Don't Use the Future Tense to Discuss the Slop Bubble
    Wall Street does not react to reality; it reacts to panic, which is related to expectations
  3. The Broken Window Industry and Its Ongoing Desires to Make Technology Less Dependable
    Reliable computing is becoming harder to find
  4. New XBox CEO Typecast in Social Control Media
    Microsoft apologists will fall back on (or shuffle between) the "racist" and "sexist" angle
  5. Sites Without JavaScript Deserve Your Visits
    We're not arguing that the Web should be as simple or barebones like Gemini Protocol/GemText
  6. EPO Strikes Are Already Working
    Campinos is already going "into hiding"

    New

  7. More and More Projects Quit Microsoft GitHub This Year, XBox Will See the Same
    Microsoft GitHub's embrace of slop as "strategic" gives us a clue of what'll happen to XBox very soon
  8. Google "Intelligence": Despite Slam-Dunk or "Smoking Gun" Proof, Drug Abuse in EPO Leadership is "Unverified Allegations"
    Google's slop (so-called 'AI') lacks intelligence
  9. 8,000 Pages/Articles Per Year
    We're eager to maintain a good production/publication pace and illuminate the sinister attempts to interfere with Freedom of the Press in the UK
  10. Gemini Links 22/02/2026: Okonomiyaki and Midcrunch Crisis
    Links for the day
  11. Freedom Means Accepting He or She Who is Different
    In the Debian community we're sadly seeing some authoritarian overreach this month
  12. Microsoft Windows Falls to Another New All-Time Low in Guatemala, It is a Bottomless Pit
    Maybe users come to realise that Windows means back doors and those doors are open to a regime that ought not be trusted
  13. "XBox" Will Become Slop After Mass Layoffs
    When all else fails, "AI it"
  14. Links 22/02/2026: Hardware Price Hikes Across the Board, "Microsoft Issues Statement on Potential Layoffs"
    Links for the day
  15. Microsoft "Layoffs Incoming"
    This transition isn't about promoting games; it's about canning the console
  16. Links 22/02/2026: "Bloat of Modern Fitness Apps" and Wikipedia Deprecates Archive.today
    Links for the day
  17. Our IRC 5-Year Anniversary (for Self-Hosted) is Fast Approaching
    A week from now it's March already
  18. Gemini Links 22/02/2026: Dream Job Gone and Slop in Taskwarrior
    Links for the day
  19. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  20. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, February 21, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, February 21, 2026
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux news for next release
 
Science is the Root of Free Software [original]
It's hardly surprising that some of the loudest opponents of Software Freedom and its luminaries also disregard or bend facts
Some of the latest articles
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026
The 280th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 22nd, 2026.
Not Tolerating Intolerance [original]
Intolerance is a big problem
Working With Plants [original]
Our 'offices' are simple and fun to work in
Everything Down to the Basics [original]
Thankfully our community pays to run the site and can cope with pricing burdens
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community [original]
Maybe those additional projects can become a "gift" to the community as it turns 22
KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"
KDE news, latest
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Consortium Leftovers
Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel
4 picks regarding gaming
Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers
Web-centric news
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks
MOU articles
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
recently via Invidious
In the US, Apple's Operating Systems Seem to Have Already Outpaced Microsoft's (Linux Also Nearly Catching Up) [original]
Definitely something to stare at and think about
KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"
KDE development news/updates
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"
"I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."
macOS vs GNU/Linux
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive
Nintendo and GNU/Linux
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)
GNOME news
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026
Some coding venues/initiatives
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
software picks
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why
Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high
Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More
software news and raves
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.
ONLYOFFICE Documents Review: A Powerful Free Alternative to Microsoft Office on Android
I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months
I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017
I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees
Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken
Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones
Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post
FOSS and the Web
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More
new from GamingOnLinux
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd
KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released today as the February 2026 ISO snapshot for this independent GNU/Linux distribution, which uses Arch Linux’s pacman package manager, and the first release to ship with the Niri Wayland compositor.
This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!
This week we released Plasma 6.6! So far it’s getting great reviews, even on Phoronix
Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking
I run roughly two dozen Linux virtual machines
You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how
There's no limit to the cool things you can do with KDE Connect
"GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]
"before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"
