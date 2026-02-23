Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate

Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 23, 2026

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup

This week, we got a major release of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, a major PipeWire release with lots of goodies for audio/video handling, as well as new releases of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, Transmission BitTorrent client, Calibre e-book manager, LibreOffice office suite, and Lutris game manager.

On top of that, I tell you all about the KDE Plasma desktop environment and its dependency on systemd, and Xubuntu’s new wallpaper contest. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 22nd, 2026.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux news for next release
 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026
The 280th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 22nd, 2026.
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.0 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced today the general availability for public testing of the first Release Candidate (RC) development milestone of the upcoming Linux 7.0 kernel series.
Not Tolerating Intolerance [original]
Intolerance is a big problem
Working With Plants [original]
Our 'offices' are simple and fun to work in
Everything Down to the Basics [original]
Thankfully our community pays to run the site and can cope with pricing burdens
Projects as Gifts to Tux Machines' Community [original]
Maybe those additional projects can become a "gift" to the community as it turns 22
today's leftovers
Linux and hardware
KDE: "Data Collection" and "Building the Mankala Engine with Distrobox"
KDE news, latest
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Consortium Leftovers
FOSS and more
Games: Deck, Zelda, and Intel
4 picks regarding gaming
Programming Leftovers
Development related news
Web Browsers/Web Bloat Leftovers
Web-centric news
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Make Use Of (MUO) on Context Switching and Chromebooks
MOU articles
KDE Plasma 6.7.0 will make managing your printers a lot easier
My OS of choice was Fedora Silverblue
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Second beta for Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0
Today we're releasing the second beta of Krita 5.3.0 and Krita 6.0.0
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
recently via Invidious
In the US, Apple's Operating Systems Seem to Have Already Outpaced Microsoft's (Linux Also Nearly Catching Up) [original]
Definitely something to stare at and think about
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
BSD and Linux Kernel Space
kernel level stuff
KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"
KDE development news/updates
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"
Moving to Free/Freedom
"I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."
macOS vs GNU/Linux
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive
Nintendo and GNU/Linux
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)
GNOME news
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026
Some coding venues/initiatives
Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost
CMS leftovers
Tumbleweed/OpenSUSE Leftovers/Outline
OpenSUSE picks
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
some of it fluff though
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
software picks
Programming Leftovers
Development with Python and more
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why
Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high
Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More
software news and raves
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.
Android Leftovers
ONLYOFFICE Documents Review: A Powerful Free Alternative to Microsoft Office on Android
I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months
I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017
I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees
Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken
Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones
Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post
FOSS and the Web
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More
new from GamingOnLinux
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd
KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released today as the February 2026 ISO snapshot for this independent GNU/Linux distribution, which uses Arch Linux’s pacman package manager, and the first release to ship with the Niri Wayland compositor.
This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!
This week we released Plasma 6.6! So far it’s getting great reviews, even on Phoronix
Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking
I run roughly two dozen Linux virtual machines
You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how
There's no limit to the cool things you can do with KDE Connect
"GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]
"before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles