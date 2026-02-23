Today marks two weeks since the release of Linux kernel 6.19 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.0, which means that it is time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, the first one being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’s Git tree.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 23, 2026



This week, we got a major release of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, a major PipeWire release with lots of goodies for audio/video handling, as well as new releases of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, Transmission BitTorrent client, Calibre e-book manager, LibreOffice office suite, and Lutris game manager.

On top of that, I tell you all about the KDE Plasma desktop environment and its dependency on systemd, and Xubuntu’s new wallpaper contest. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 22nd, 2026.

