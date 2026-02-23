news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 22nd, 2026
This week, we got a major release of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, a major PipeWire release with lots of goodies for audio/video handling, as well as new releases of the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS, Transmission BitTorrent client, Calibre e-book manager, LibreOffice office suite, and Lutris game manager.
On top of that, I tell you all about the KDE Plasma desktop environment and its dependency on systemd, and Xubuntu’s new wallpaper contest. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for February 22nd, 2026.