Tiny Core v17.0
Team Tiny Core is proud to announce the release of Core v17.0
http://www.tinycorelinux.net/17.x/x86/release
http://www.tinycorelinux.net/17.x/x86_64/release
Changelog for 17.0:
* kernel updated to 6.18.2
* glibc updated to 2.42
* gcc updated to 15.2.0
* binutils updated to 2.45.1
* e2fsprogs base libs/apps updated to 1.47.3
* util-linux base libs/apps updated to 2.41.2
* provides.sh: Update scripts to work with https mirrors from mbartlett21
* tce-update: Undo changes around fetchzsync from mbartlett21
* tc-functions: Update https checking from mbartlett21
* tc-functions: Change subshell from mbartlett21
* update-everything: Add /usr/local/bin to PATH from mbartlett21
* shutdown.sh: handle empty lines in /opt/.xfiletool.lst from mbartlett21
* 50-udev-default.rules: expanded input device permissions from bdantas