GNU Octave 11 Open-Source Scientific Programming Language Officially Released
Highlights of GNU Octave 11 include a new search command for packages, an updated Java internal interface to be more memory-efficient, a completely revamped randi function, support for the roots function to accept only double or single input types, and a more accurate fzero function (1-2 eps when TolX is eps).
This release also introduces an _Exit function makes it possible to use a fork/_Exit sequence to perform work in parallel child processes for potential performance gains, and an updated sum function that fully supports increased precision through the "extra" optional argument, which is also available for sparse arrays.