Despite Problems at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and SLAPPs From London, the UK Remains a Decent Place to Do Journalism
3 years ago: Why Tux Machines is Hosted From the United Kingdom
Also 3 years ago: Solicitors in UK warned not to act as ‘hired guns’ to silence critics of super-rich
Rianne and I are natives to four countries, but only the United Kingdom is our true home. 3 years ago, with help from the community, we moved everything to the United Kingdom, even the hosting. Some European community members helped us and our owner/admin in the United States (US) helped us migrate all the files to the United Kingdom. We thanked her and we still kept in touch with Susan, the original curator and founder. She too is based in the US. We'll forever be grateful to her.
We have a growing community and many people are involved. But the "homebase" is now the UK, not the US (since 2023).
In hindsight, being based in the United Kingdom means that judges are often female and can sympathise with female victims. We had two Prime Ministers who were female in the past decade. We also negotiated with a female webhost staff our ongoing commitment to free speech and Freedom of the Press.
These days we're highly critical of the UK's SRA because it's run for and by machos. It renders the SRA a potent threat and ongoing problem for British media.
Let's face is, the media is universally (globally) under attack and borders seem not to matter to the attacker. All we need is a sane legal system to fall back on. █
