Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds and "Interim Computer Museum"

The biggest change in Firefox 148 is the long-awaited AI kill switch feature, which is implemented in Settings as “AI Controls”, allowing you to completely disable all the AI features that had been included in the past few releases. Firefox’s AI features can be disabled entirely or selectively.

