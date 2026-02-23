news
Games: New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds and "Interim Computer Museum"
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds, including Log Riders - 2026-02-18 Edition
Between 2026-02-11 and 2026-02-18 there were 71 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux builds. For reference, during the same time, there were 625 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.4 % of total released titles. In this past week the highlight is clearly Log Riders which is an hilarious co-op game where two characters ride on a log and have to avoid traps, obstacles, and pitfalls.
Tom's Hardware ☛ You can log into 28 vintage computer systems in your browser for free, thanks to the Interim Computer Museum — Experience legendary OSes, architectures, programming languages, and games
