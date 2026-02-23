news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: Forget Linux Mint. These distros are the only way to switch —

Linux is famously flexible, almost to a fault. If you wanted to rip out entire sections of the operating system and replace it with something of your own, you could do that.

That flexibility applies to nearly everything about Linux operating systems in general. If you're willing to throw sudo in front of a command, the operating system isn't going to do much to stop you. Want a new desktop environment? No problem. Accidentally run a command that will delete a huge amount of files that shouldn't be deleted? Unfortunately, that's also no problem—unless you try to delete the root directory.