news
today's howtos
-
Installation of NVIDIA drivers on openSUSE and SLE (G07)
Important
This blogpost explains how to install new
G07 NVIDIAdrivers. It is temporarily available as long as the content of the current blogpost for installation of
G06 NVIDIAdrivers is still needed.
The availability of
G07 NVIDIAdriver packages will happen soon.
Currently this blogpost can be used for the following
openSUSEand
SLEproducts: [...]
-
Linuxize ☛ mv Cheatsheet
Quick reference for moving and renaming files and directories with mv in Linux
-
Setup CachyOS Kernel 6.19.3 on MX25.1 KDE Edition (VENV)
;MX GNU/Linux consistently tops DistroWatch because it is a highly capable, lightweight, and user-friendly Debian-based system that appeals to a wide range of users.
-
Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD MIT Kerberos Server
Encouraged that in the past the FreeBSD Handbook – Jails chapter was reworked also using information from my FreeBSD Jails Containers article – I though that maybe it will also happen this time … and even if not – this article will serve its role before anything related MIT Kerberos server will appear in official FreeBSD Handbook.
-
Tom MacWright ☛ Color dithering
I'll spare the full description of dithering because it's been written so many times before. The extension here to color dithering was satisfying because the basic strategy of black & white dithering applied directly. The super-simple form of the algorithm here just consists of scanning each row of pixels left-to-right until you've added up enough lightness to make the pixel white.
-
[Old] Matthew ☛ Farewell to scp
I’ve seen some people upset about the fact that scp has been deprecated. If you’ve never used scp, it basically tries to be a version of cp that works between computers, via an SSH connection. I haven’t used it in a long, long time, because I use rsync instead. While there will eventually be something that works like scp but using the SFTP protocol, I’d like to suggest that the far superior option is to learn rsync and switch to that, as I did a long time ago.
Here are some key benefits of rsync: [...]
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wazuh on Debian 13
Cyber threats are evolving faster than ever. Whether you manage a single server or an entire network, having a real-time security monitoring system in place is no longer optional — it is essential.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CyberPanel on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing a GNU/Linux web server without a control panel is not impossible — but it is exhausting. You’re manually configuring Nginx or Apache, handling PHP versions through the command line, wrestling with DNS records, and troubleshooting email delivery issues at 2 AM.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenLDAP on Debian 13
Managing user accounts across multiple GNU/Linux servers one by one is not scalable. It is tedious, error-prone, and a security risk waiting to happen. That is exactly why OpenLDAP exists.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ruby on Rails on Fedora 43
Ruby on Rails continues to be one of the most powerful and widely adopted web development frameworks in the world — and Fedora 43 is one of the best GNU/Linux platforms to run it on.
-
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to find resource-hogging processes using the Linux command line
Every piece of code running inside your Linux computer needs RAM and CPU cycles. A process taking more than its fair share slows down other processes. Here’s how to find the culprits.
RAM and CPU cycles are finite resources. When a program’s code is executed, a process is formed. Along with the processes of the operating system, there are the processes that run your desktop environment, and any commands or applications that you launch. They all require CPU time and RAM.
Linux and the CPU have to manage the allocation of RAM and balance and schedule the CPU workload across cores and threads, to make sure all processes get a share.
Applications are supposed to be written to make sure they don’t monopolize your machine, but sometimes things go wrong, and processes can try to commandeer all your RAM and monopolize your CPU.
That’s when you need to be able to identify the runway process.