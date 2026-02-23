BSD and Linux Kernel Space

“We haven't done releases based on features (or on "stable vs unstable") for a long, long time now. So that new major number does *not* mean that we have some big new exciting feature, or that we're somehow leaving old interfaces behind. It's the usual "solid progress" marker, nothing more.”

He then reiterated his plan to end each series of kernels to end at x.19, before the next release becomes y.0 – a process that takes about 3.5 years – and then pondered what happens when the next version of Linux reaches a number he finds uncomfortable.