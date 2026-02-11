news
Parrot 7.1 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with Enlightenment Spin, Updated Tools
Coming one and a half months after Parrot 7.0, the Parrot 7.1 release introduces a new spin that uses the lightweight Enlightenment graphical environment, in addition to the MATE and LXQt desktops, and improves the management of the software repositories with Mirror Director.
Parrot’s Rocket launcher for Docker-based security tools has been updated as well in this release, with a new UI and new tools, while the Raspberry Pi edition returns to the lightweight MATE desktop as the default graphical environment instead of KDE Plasma, and the devs experiment with a possible switch to LXQt.