posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: 4 Debian-based Linux distros that are better than Debian —

Debian Linux is a tried-and-true choice for getting a Linux device up and running. There are lots of other distros out there that take the Debian Linux experience a step further, and here are my favorites.

Most Linux distros are built on the package base belonging to one of a few titans of the Linux landscape, including Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, and Debian. The reason there are so many distro choices out there comes down to Linux's nature: anyone can fork a Linux distro, add some tweaks and customizations, and start hawking it online. They vary in quality and reliability, but the Debian spin-offs I'm listing here today all have established communities and reputations.