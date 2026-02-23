news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: AAEON UP Squared Series Gains Mainline Linux Support for 40-Pin GPIO in Linux 6.18 —

AAEON announced that full mainline Linux support for the 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header on its UP Squared series has been merged into Linux 6.18. The work, completed in collaboration with Bootlin, removes the need for the previously required out-of-tree DKMS driver.

The UP Board family combines Intel processors with a 40-pin expansion header routed through an onboard FPGA. The FPGA handles signal level shifting, pin multiplexing, switching, and direction control, allowing pins to operate as I2C, UART, PWM, or GPIO.