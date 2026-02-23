I have some personal Git repos that I want to sync between my devices – my dotfiles, text expansion macros, terminal colour schemes, and so on.

For a long time, I used GitHub as my sync layer – it’s free, convenient, and I was already using it – but recently I’ve been looking at alternatives. I’m trying to reduce my dependency on cloud services, especially those based in the USA, and I don’t need most of GitHub’s features. I made these repos public, in case somebody else might find them useful, but in practice I think very few people ever looked at them.

There are plenty of GitHub-lookalikes, which are variously self-hosted or hosted outside the USA, like GitLab, Gitea, or Codeberg – but like GitHub, they all have more features than I need. I just care about keeping my files in sync. Maybe I could avoid introducing another service?

As I thought about how Git works, I thought of a much simpler way – and I’m almost embarrassed by how long it took me to figure this out.