Looking for the best Linux window manager? Here’s how I rank them

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2026



Quoting: How I rank Linux window managers —

On the surface, most Linux window managers look deceptively similar. It’s only once you start using them that you realize how differently they handle your workflow. Here’s a quick breakdown of how Linux window managers differ—and which ones I rank above the rest.

There are three main things I look for in a Linux window manager (WM): how it handles window layouts, how its configuration system works, and whether it runs on Wayland or X11. Here’s a more detailed breakdown of how these factors influence your overall workflow.