Science is the Root of Free Software
The teachings of Abrahamic religions paint themselves with a 'nice-sounding' brush such as caring, sharing, and solidarity. They also, however, encourage all sorts of intolerance against those who reject "God" (with terms such as torment, sin, and heretic).
Religion is not the subject of this article. The article deals with a demonising misframing of Software Freedom, which sometimes devolves into atheism-bashing or even antisemitism.
Software Freedom is not grounded and was never grounded in religious ideas. It's more to do with science, peer review, and sharing of knowledge. Religions tend to obstruct scrutiny (even pedophilia gets covered up in the "major" religions).
Software Freedom was rooted in a culture once known as "hacker culture", either at MIT or institutions that it collaborated with not only for Computer Science research but for many scientific endeavours which required a computer (for efficient, precise, large-scale computation).
Be highly sceptical of people who resort to analogies like these, e.g. comparing Software Freedom to a "religion". Many of the most ardent proponents of Software Freedom are non-religious and generally reject superstition.
It's hardly surprising that some of the loudest opponents of Software Freedom and its luminaries also disregard or bend facts. They have a religion: money. █
Image source: Cross section of Newton Cenotaph