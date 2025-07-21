Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2025

  1. Jamie Zawinski Complained About Wayland, Then Decided to Give It a Go, Now Complains Again About Wayland
    Ask IBM (Red Hat) why it's worth throwing so much away just for Wayland fanaticism
  2. Taking Stock of a Good and Productive Week
    We shall now be taking a break, unpacking the new hard drive (8 TB), and making backups of everything
  3. Ageism in Tech
    Your protocol is "old"...

    New

  4. Are You Served?
    For many people, advocacy of Free software and GPL enforcement are assumed to be happening
  5. Conspiracy or grooming? Alex Jurado, Voice of Reason compared to Outreachy
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  6. Links 20/07/2025: Security Breaches and Former 'Open' 'AI' Engineer on Hype and Culture Issues
    Links for the day
  7. Links 20/07/2025: Fending Off BRICS and US Government Attacks Its Own Media (Like China and Russia)
    Links for the day
  8. Framed by social control media: Alex Belfield, Voice of Reason
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  9. Gemini Links 20/07/2025: Summertime and OCC25 Wrap-up
    Links for the day
  10. Slopwatch: Planet Ubuntu, LinuxSecurity, and More
    former "Linux" blogs which basically became slopfarms
  11. Links 20/07/2025: More GAFAM Lawsuits, Layoffs, and SLAPPs
    Links for the day
  12. Nice Recovery (From Actual Fire) by PCLinuxOS, New Version of PCLinuxOS Released, Now Top of DistoWatch
    PCLinuxOS is a community-driven distro
  13. More Microsoft Shutdowns That Mostly Slipped Under the Radar
    Remember what happened to books 'sold' by Microsoft?
  14. Microsoft Lunduke Still Fighting Cancel Culture With... Cancel Culture
    There will be no "winners" in such 'debates'
  15. The History of Daily Links and Politics
    "I support Wayland, but I also support abortion..."
  16. Microsoft is at 0% "Market Share" in Most Areas
    Depending on the taxonomy chosen, there may be dozens of categories other than desktops and laptops
  17. "The moment MSFT stock fails to start tumbling, that’s the beginning of another corporate giant going under."
    There are far more layoffs at Microsoft than at Intel, but you would not get this impression based on Wall Street media
  18. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  19. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 19, 2025
    IRC logs for Saturday, July 19, 2025
This Week in Plasma: rounded bottom corners
This week we continues the feature work for Plasma 6.5
Clear Linux - In Memoriam
the Clear Linux team is probably part of these layoffs
Malware Discovered in Arch Linux AUR Packages
Arch Linux deletes three browser-related AUR packages infected with a Remote Access Trojan
Linux has over 6% of the desktop market
new articles
Krita 5.2.11 Released!
Today we're releasing Krita 5.2.11! This is a bug fix release for Krita 5.2.10
 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025
The 249th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 20th, 2025.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Games: SuperTuxKart in Research, MAME 0.278 is Released
Some gaming leftovers
NixOS Containers and Why Qubes Is the Wrong Linux Distro for You
a couple of recent articles
Raspberry Pi, Home Assistant Server, and Plex Media Server
devices and hosting picks
Self-Hosted Software and Free Software Articles
Some recent picks
Recent Articles About Proxmox
Proxmox handful
today's howtos
4 technical posts
Terminal Multiplexer and the Terminal Fetish
a couple of articles
Homelabbers and Self-Hosting
Recent articles
Android Leftovers
7 Best Android Apps for Chromebook Productivity
HDR Video Playback Lands in Chromium on Wayland
Chromium adds Wayland color-management-v1 support
Linux is the best thing to happen to PC gaming in years
In recent years, though, that's changed, and believe it or not, it's mostly thanks to Linux
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
A Cauldron of ideas to help those facing the end of Windows 10
The end is coming, the end is coming…the end of Windows 10 support
GNU/Linux and KDE Leftovers
a few more picks for today
Retro and Open Hardware
Hardware and OSes
Kevin Boone: antiX vs. MX Linux on old-ish laptops
I loathe all forms of waste
today's howtos
many from idroot
Open Data, Open Access, and Standards
Sharing in the news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Applications: Privacy Note Apps, Recording the Screen, and More
picks regarding software for GNU/Linux
today's leftovers
half a dozen more stories
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Garuda Linux Retires MHWD and Settings Manager
The new Garuda Linux update replaces outdated video driver metapackages with modern hardware profiles
Debian 13 Set to Launch on August 9
Debian 13 (Trixie) is scheduled for release on August 9, featuring KDE Plasma 6.3.5, GNOME 48, and Linux kernel 6.12 LTS
I switched from Windows to Linux and made these 4 rookie mistakes - don't be like me
The problem is, I haven't used Linux properly during my entire time using computers
This Linux distro is built for home theatres, and is "just enough OS for Kodi"
I think one of the coolest aspects of Linux distros is the sheer number of them
5 Surprising Linux Facts Every Beginner Should Know
You’ve probably used Linux today without even realizing it
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software Clips in Invidious
from the past week
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
CachyOS July 2025 Update Brings Shell Choice, Wayland Defaults
Arch-based CachyOS's July 2025 update adds user-selectable shells at install
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 Adds Mechanism to Reduce Random Order of Block Devices
GParted Live 1.7.0-8 has been released today for this open-source and free partition manager utility that lets you resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, based on the popular GParted (GNOME Partition Manager) application.
today's leftovers
Debian and more
Web Browsers/Clients
some leftovers
Games: Steam and Lossless Scaling
some gaming picks
Gadgets, Open Source/Hardware, and More
hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security related links
Instructionals/Technical Leftovers
today's howtos
LibreOffice Reminds People of How Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Illegally 'Raided' ISO for Fake 'Standard'
OOXML commentary
Android Leftovers
Chrome OS Will Merge With Android and Sony Surprises With a New Camera
Calibre 8.7 Adds Support for Generating Page Number Files on MTP-Based Kindles
Calibre 8.7 was released today by developer Kovid Goyal as the latest stable version of this open-source, free, and cross-platform e-book manager software for managing your e-book collection.
Unplugged and Unstoppable: How Linux Transforms Laptop Power Management
In an era when remote work, video conferencing, and travel-heavy lifestyles are the norm
Zen Browser updates to latest Firefox version and fixes Linux performance bugs
Zen Browser is a recent fork of Firefox that focusses on privacy
today's leftovers
only 2 for now
Devuan, Ubuntu, and Linuxfx
Debian-derived distros
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Luckfox Lyra Pi, and More
Hardware picks
OpenBSD chflags vs. Log Tampering
a pair of links
today's howtos
7 howtos for now
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from the official sites
Linux Phone
What has 8 ARM cores, 8 GB of RAM, fits in a pocket, and runs NixOS
Backup tool Rescuezilla resurrects itself across six Ubuntus
2.6.1 adds Plucky Puffin and Firefox actually works this time
Ubuntu 25.10 Wallpaper Contest Opened for Submission
Wallpaper Contest for next Ubuntu 25.10, Questing Quokka, is opened
Blender 4.5 LTS Open-Source 3D Graphics App Makes the Vulkan Backend Stable
Blender 4.5 LTS is now available for download as a major update to this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source 3D graphics and modeling software, a release that introduces new features and improvements.
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Transitous Hack Weekend July 2025
Last weekend I attended the Transitous Hack Weekend in Berlin
MX Linux 23.6 on a Nvidia-powered laptop, behold results!
I've been using MX Linux for a long time now, mostly on elden hardware
Games: Brickadia, Noobs Are Coming, and More
latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Fde Rogue Devices: Protecting against rogue devices in openSUSE with Full Disk Encryption
openSUSE have now multiple ways to configure a Full Disk Encryption (FDE) installation
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
and programming
GNU/Linux and Hardware Projects
today's leftovers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles