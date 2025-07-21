Other Sites

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 20th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 21, 2025



This week we got a few software releases, starting with KDE Plasma 6.4.3, Blender 4.5 LTS, and VirtualBox 7.1.12, and continuing with GStreamer 1.26.4, Wireshark 4.4.8, LibreOffice 25.2.5, and Calibre 8.7. We also got a new release of the Rescuezilla system recovery distro.

On top of that, Intel has discontinued the Clear Linux OS distribution and Linux reached 5% market share on the desktop in the US. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for July 20th, 2025.

