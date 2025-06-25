news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 25, 2025



Quoting: KDE Slick New 'First Run' Setup Tool Taking Shape - OMG! Ubuntu —

If you’ve ever unboxed a new laptop with Windows or macOS you’ll have been greeted by a slick, guided setup to walk you through creating a user account, setting timezone and language, etc.

Most KDE Linux distros handle user-creation stuff through the Calamares installer, with an OEM mode for, well, OEMs to use to delegate setup on first boot. Though serviceable, it’s not as slick as the initial setup on Windows, macOS or even GNOME.