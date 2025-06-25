Look at what we've achieved together

news

Jun 25, 2025



When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago, its primary focus was providing a legal home for the GNU operating system and developing vital GNU software like Bash and the GNU Core Utilities (Coreutils). As time has gone on, our work advocating for free software rather than simply writing it has become more varied and elaborate, partially in response to the billions of dollars corporations like Microsoft and Apple spend promoting proprietary software that denies its users freedom. We now have more campaigns than ever, some targeting threats like surveillance and Digital Restrictions Management, others introducing users to free software or fighting for the right to repair. All our campaigns defy dystopia and work toward a future in which all users can enjoy user freedom.

Twice a year, the tech, licensing, and campaigns teams inform you, the FSF's supporters, on what we've accomplished.