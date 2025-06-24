news
Security and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)
Security Week ☛ Steelmaker Nucor Says Hackers Stole Data in Recent Attack
Nucor has shared an update on the impact of the recent cyberattack and confirmed that some data has been taken from its IT systems.
Security Week ☛ 743,000 Impacted by McLaren Health Care Data Breach
The personal information of 743,000 individuals was compromised in a 2024 ransomware attack on McLaren Health Care.
Security Week ☛ Critical Authentication Bypass Flaw Patched in Teleport
A critical-severity vulnerability in Teleport could allow remote attackers to bypass SSH authentication and access managed systems.
Security Week ☛ New Hey Hi (AI) Jailbreak Bypasses Guardrails With Ease
New "Echo Chamber" attack bypasses advanced LLM safeguards by subtly manipulating conversational context, proving highly effective across leading Hey Hi (AI) models.
Security Week ☛ China’s Salt Typhoon Hackers Target Canadian Telecom Firms
Canada’s Centre for Cyber Security and the FBI warn of Chinese hackers targeting telecommunications and other companies in Canada.
Security Week ☛ North Korean Hackers Take Over Victims’ Systems Using Zoom Meeting
North Korean hackers employ social engineering to trick Zoom Meeting participants into executing system-takeover commands.
Federal News Network ☛ Securing federal systems: The critical role of load balancers in cybersecurity
Distributing traffic, mitigating attacks, enforcing security policies and ensuring high availability, they play a critical role in safeguarding sensitive data.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (libblockdev and open-vm-tools), Debian (debian-security-support, gdk-pixbuf, konsole, and node-send), Fedora (apache-commons-beanutils, chromium, clamav, dotnet9.0, libblockdev, mediawiki, mingw-python-setuptools, pam, perl-File-Find-Rule, python-pycares, python-setuptools, spdlog, udisks2, and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), Oracle (apache-commons-beanutils, container-tools:ol8, gimp:2.8, idm:DL1, perl-FCGI:0.78, and postgresql), Red Hat (container-tools:rhel8, delve, git-lfs, go-toolset:rhel8, grafana, kernel, mod_auth_openidc, and spice-client-win), SUSE (apache-commons-beanutils, apache2-mod_security2, distribution, gstreamer-plugins-good, icu, ignition, perl, python310, python311, python312, and python39), and Ubuntu (apache-log4j1.2 and botan).
SANS ☛ Scans for Ichano AtHome IP Cameras, (Mon, Jun 23rd)
Pen Test Partners ☛ CSP directives. Base-ic misconfigurations with big consequences
TL;DR Introduction The Content Security Policy (CSP) is a layer of security for web applications that helps detect and stop client-side attacks such as Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), Clickjacking, data exfiltration, or mixed content loading.
Help Net Security ☛ Stealthy backdoor found hiding in SOHO devices running Linux [Ed: The term backdoor is misleading]
SecurityScorecard’s STRIKE team has uncovered a network of compromised small office and home office (SOHO) devices they’re calling LapDogs. The threat is part of a broader shift in how China-Nexus threat actors are using Operational Relay Box (ORB) networks to hide their operations.
Linux servers subjected to resurgent Prometei botnet intrusions