One of the best known hard problems in computer science is the halting problem. In fact, it's widely thought[1] that you cannot write a program that will, for any arbitrary program as input, tell you correctly whether or not it will terminate. This is written from the framing of computers, though: can we do better with a human in the loop?

It turns out, we can. And we can use a method that's generalizable, which many people can follow for many problems. Not everyone can use the method, which you'll see why in a bit. But lots of people can apply this proof technique. Let's get started.