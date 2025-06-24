news
Programming Leftovers
Poul-Henning Kamp ☛ phkmalloc
Jason Evans laid jemalloc to rest yesterday, and gave a kind shoutout to my malloc, aka. “phkmalloc”, and it occured to me, that I should write that story down.
I wrote a little bit about it in my article for the 30 year aniversary issue of the FreeBSD Journal but there is more to it than that.
GNU ☛ Call for non-Linux testers
While I am able to test the new code on a variety of Linux systems, I would need some help for the other operating systems. So if you run dmidecode on any of the following operating systems and would be willing and able to test-build the new code and provide feedback, that would be appreciated:
* FreeBSD
* NetBSD
* OpenBSD
* Solaris/OpenSolaris/Illumos
Seth Godin ☛ Big scale, big impact
Instead of seeking to fail your way to enough, it makes more sense to commit your way to better.
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Proving that every program halts
One of the best known hard problems in computer science is the halting problem. In fact, it's widely thought[1] that you cannot write a program that will, for any arbitrary program as input, tell you correctly whether or not it will terminate. This is written from the framing of computers, though: can we do better with a human in the loop?
It turns out, we can. And we can use a method that's generalizable, which many people can follow for many problems. Not everyone can use the method, which you'll see why in a bit. But lots of people can apply this proof technique. Let's get started.
Michael Lynch ☛ My First Impressions of Gleam
I’m looking for a new programming language to learn this year, and Gleam looks like the most fun. It’s an Elixir-like language that supports static typing.
I read the language tour, and it made sense to me, but I need to build something before I can judge a programming language well.
I’m sharing some notes on my first few hours using Gleam in case they’re helpful to others learning Gleam or to the team developing the language.
Philip Zucker ☛ Telescopes Are Tries: A Dependent Type Shellac on SQLite
A telescope is a sequence of variables and their type such that later types in the sequence can depend on the earlier variables.
Rlang ☛ Understanding the Link Between Uncertainty and Imports by glmnet
According to the graph below, suggested by Fernando Leibovici, the increase in uncertainty that began in late 2024 aligns with a rise in imports, indicating that US importers accelerated their purchases as a precaution against expected tariff increases or supply chain disruptions.
-
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ 2025.25 To Found Or Not
Elizabeth Mattijsen makes the case to start a (global) Raku Foundation in Europe in Towards a Raku Foundation, with an associated problem solving issue. If you have any thoughts on this, be sure to make them known in the issue, or send an email to foundation@raku.org. Thank you!
-
Python
The New Stack ☛ Speed Up Python Loops: Proven Techniques To Make Your Code Faster
Introduction Loops are an integral part of the Python programming language.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
Network World ☛ Master Linux Math with the bc Command | Easy CLI Calculations Explained!
Learn how to use the powerful bc command in Linux to perform fast, accurate calculations right from the command line. In this Linux tip, Sandra Henry-Stocker—author of the Unix as a Second Language blog—walks you through examples including addition, exponents, decimals, and setting scale for precision. Whether you're scripting or solving quick math problems, bc is a must-know tool for Linux users.
-
Golang
Francesco Mazzoli ☛ How to store Go pointers from assembly
The standard Go toolchain comes with an assembler out of the box. Said assembler is highly idiosyncratic, using syntax inherited from Plan 9 and choosing its own names for platform-specific instructions and registers. But it’s great to have it readily available.
More mundanely, Go comes with a garbage collector. This post explains how to make these two components play nice, if we want to manipulate Go pointers from our assembly.
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ JSON evolution in Go: from v1 to v2
The second version of the json package coming in Go 1.25 is a big update, and it has a lot of breaking changes. The v2 package adds new features, fixes API issues and behavioral flaws, and boosts performance. Let's take a look at what's changed!
