today's leftovers

The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 616: FreeBSD Foundation Interview
This week on the show Tom interview Deb Goodkin and Justin Gibbs from the FreeBSD Foundation.
404 Media ☛ Podcast: Airlines Sold Your Flight Data to DHS—And Covered It Up
Airlines selling detailed flight data to DHS; how AI scrapers are hammering open archives; and the casual surveillance relationship between ICE and local cops.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Netzpolitik ☛ Open Internet Stack: The EU Commission’s vague plans for open source
An internal paper gives some clues about the EU Commission’s plans for open source policy in the future. An existing funding programme will continue under a new name and re-focus on commercial value. The document calls on the Commission to support open source in public administrations – and think about a new legal form. Many questions remain open.
