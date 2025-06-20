Unfortunately, the CEO is very busy and moves around constantly. She was initially in her office (connected via ethernet cable), and then moved to multiple conference rooms (Wi-Fi), and is currently on a business trip (multiple VPN sessions). It is important that we know when her device started and stopped specific IPs, because the IPs are likely in a dynamic assignment pool, which means they are automatically reassigned to new devices. For example: If she was only assigned a Wi-Fi IP address for 20 minutes, then those 20 minutes are the only times we care about that IP address.

This is a common investigation requirement, so let’s see if we can automate it.