HowTo Forge ☛ ISPConfig Perfect Multiserver setup on Ubuntu 24.04 and Debian 12
This tutorial will take you through installing your own ISPConfig 3 multiserver setup with dedicated servers for the panel, web, DNS, mail, and webmail. The DNS server will have a mirror server for redundancy. You can easily add more servers of a certain type afterwards.
HowTo Forge ☛ Securing your ISPConfig 3 managed mailserver with a valid Let's Encrypt SSL certificate
If you're running your own mail server, it's best practice to connect to it securely with an SSL/TLS connection. You'll need a valid certificate for these secure connections. In this tutorial, we'll set up a Let's Encrypt certificate for our mail server that renews automatically.
NVISO Labs ☛ Tracking historical IP assignments with Defender for Endpoint logs
Unfortunately, the CEO is very busy and moves around constantly. She was initially in her office (connected via ethernet cable), and then moved to multiple conference rooms (Wi-Fi), and is currently on a business trip (multiple VPN sessions). It is important that we know when her device started and stopped specific IPs, because the IPs are likely in a dynamic assignment pool, which means they are automatically reassigned to new devices. For example: If she was only assigned a Wi-Fi IP address for 20 minutes, then those 20 minutes are the only times we care about that IP address.
This is a common investigation requirement, so let’s see if we can automate it.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OnlyOffice on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. Running a powerful office suite on your enterprise GNU/Linux environment has never been more accessible. OnlyOffice represents one of the most compelling open-source alternatives to traditional office software, offering comprehensive document editing, real-time collaboration, and seamless integration capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on Fedora 42
Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for container orchestration, enabling organizations to deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications efficiently. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge features and robust package management system, provides an excellent platform for running Kubernetes clusters.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker on Rocky GNU/Linux 10. The containerization revolution has transformed modern software deployment, with Docker leading the charge as the most widely adopted container platform. Rocky GNU/Linux 10, as a stable enterprise-grade operating system, provides an excellent foundation for running containerized applications in production environments.
ID Root ☛ Smartctl Command on GNU/Linux with Examples
Modern hard drives and solid-state drives incorporate Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology (SMART) to track their health and performance metrics. GNU/Linux system administrators rely on the smartctl utility to access this critical information, enabling proactive drive maintenance and preventing catastrophic data loss.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on AlmaLinux 10
Setting up a powerful media server has never been more accessible than with Jellyfin on AlmaLinux 10. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of installing and configuring Jellyfin, transforming your AlmaLinux 10 server into a robust streaming platform that rivals commercial solutions like Plex or Emby.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Debian 12
Installing Feishin on your Debian 12 system provides a modern, feature-rich solution for streaming and managing your music collection. As an open-source self-hosted music player, Feishin delivers a sleek interface and powerful capabilities that make it a compelling alternative to mainstream music applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jellyfin on Fedora 42
Jellyfin stands as a premier open-source media server solution that empowers users to take control of their digital media libraries. Unlike proprietary alternatives, Jellyfin offers complete freedom with no premium tiers, subscriptions, or hidden fees. With the release of Fedora 42, GNU/Linux enthusiasts have an excellent platform to host this powerful media server.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Uv Python Package Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Uv Python Package Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The Python development ecosystem continues to evolve rapidly, with new tools emerging to address long-standing challenges in package management and dependency resolution.
