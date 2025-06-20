Red Hat Focus on Buzzwords, Hype, and Products

Dynamic application security testing (DAST) is a crucial security approach that analyzes a running application to uncover vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Think of it as a live fire drill for your application, stress-testing its defenses in realistic conditions. Unlike static application security testing (SAST), which analyzes source code, DAST interacts directly with a live application to identify vulnerabilities that SAST might miss.

Because DAST evaluates an application in a real-world setting, it generally produces fewer false positives than SAST, although some can still occur. This allows engineers to focus on real threats more efficiently.