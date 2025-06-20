news
Red Hat Focus on Buzzwords, Hype, and Products
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Cloud-native enablement of DPUs in Red Hat OpenShift
With Red Hat OpenShift, DPUs can be integrated into existing infrastructure. The key advantage is a cloud-native extension: any workload that runs on OpenShift or Kubernetes today can smoothly extend to DPUs, enabling organizations to optimize performance without requiring application modification. Some workload containers can be moved from the host system down to the DPU.
-
Open Source, Clear Signal: Red Hat on the Future of Telco
-
The New Stack ☛ Introduction to vLLM: A High-Performance LLM Serving Engine
vLLM’s rapid growth as a foundational technology in the AI inference ecosystem is strongly backed by major industry players, most notably Red Hat. Red Hat has integrated vLLM at the core of its AI Inference Server, based on OpenShift. Integration between OpenShift and vLLM is accomplished through OpenShift AI’s model serving platform, which leverages KServe for deploying and managing AI models at scale.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Develop, Test, and Run Granite Family LLMs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI [Ed: Red Hat Official ☛ IBM uses Red Hat to sell proprietary stuff]
-
Red Hat ☛ Integrate Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server & LangChain in agentic workflows [Ed: Too many buzzwords instead of tech substance]
Integrating the powerful capabilities of large language models (LLMs) into real-world workflows is one of the most significant advancements in modern application development. This article explores how to integrate Red Hat Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server with LangChain to build agentic workflows, with a focus on document processing. In this example, Red Bait Hey Hi (AI) Inference Server serves the LLM, while LangChain manages the application state and workflow.
-
Red Hat ☛ Automate dynamic application security testing with RapiDAST
Dynamic application security testing (DAST) is a crucial security approach that analyzes a running application to uncover vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Think of it as a live fire drill for your application, stress-testing its defenses in realistic conditions. Unlike static application security testing (SAST), which analyzes source code, DAST interacts directly with a live application to identify vulnerabilities that SAST might miss.
Because DAST evaluates an application in a real-world setting, it generally produces fewer false positives than SAST, although some can still occur. This allows engineers to focus on real threats more efficiently.
-
Red Hat ☛ Streamline multi-cloud operations with Ansible and ServiceNow
Hybrid and multi-cloud environments introduce operational complexity. However, integrating Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform with ServiceNow for public cloud bridges the gap between automation and IT service management (ITSM). This article explains how this integration enables teams to operate more swiftly, intelligently, and with fewer manual bottlenecks.