Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2025



Almost three months after its previous 2.49 release, Git, a distributed version control system and cornerstone tool in software development that helps developers efficiently manage changes in their code across projects, has just released its new 2.50 version.

A notable improvement is the handling of multiple cruft packs. Originally introduced in Git 2.37, cruft packs store unreachable objects in repositories. Git 2.43 introduced options to manage these packs, but usability challenges persisted, notably with confusing command-line behaviors and unexpected limitations.

Git 2.50 addresses these issues with a new, clear-cut option called --combine-cruft-below-size. This tool allows users to efficiently combine smaller cruft packs, significantly improving repository hygiene over time.