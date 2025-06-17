news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 17, 2025



Quoting: Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging —

Arch Linux users relying on Wine to run Windows applications will soon notice a significant under-the-hood change. The distribution has announced a transition to pure WoW64 builds for both wine and wine-staging packages, effectively eliminating their dependency on the multilib repository.

The move aligns Arch more closely with upstream Wine development while simplifying packaging and dependency management.

For those unfamiliar, WoW64 (Windows-on-Windows 64-bit) is a Windows subsystem that allows 32-bit applications to run on 64-bit versions of Windows.

But what caused the change? Traditionally, many Linux distros built separate 32-bit and 64-bit Wine packages. But with pure WoW64 builds, you can install just one 64-bit Wine that can still run both 64-bit and 32-bit Windows apps.