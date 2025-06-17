Other Sites
How the Internet is managed—its governance model—has a direct impact on how it is used, evolves, and on users’ daily life. We believe that the best way to do it is through an inclusive collaboration model (the multistakeholder model), and the Internet Governance Forum is one of the main global platforms where that governance is practiced. As IGF comes to its 20th edition, the last of its mandate, a sense of urgency arises as we approach a critical time towards the World Summit on the Information Society 20-year review (WSIS+20) that will take place later this year.
Coming two months after PeaZip 10.4, the PeaZip 10.5 release improves speed and RAM usage when opening archives, improves representation of archives with complex structures, improves archive editing, improves smart sorting of file names, and adds support for system tools entries on Linux.
This week, OrangePi introduced the R2S, a compact board for embedded networking and gateway applications, running OpenWRT by default. Key features include dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and USB Type-C power input.
The Gemini 435Le is Orbbec’s newest 3D camera, designed to deliver robust, high-precision depth sensing for demanding industrial and outdoor robotics environments. Engineered with industrial-grade construction and IP67 protection, it supports logistics automation, robotic arms, and autonomous mobile robots operating in variable and dynamic conditions.
- The end of Windows 10 is approaching, so it’s time to consider Linux and LibreOffice
- The countdown has begun. On 14 October 2025, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10
- Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
- Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
- Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
- 2 new episodes
- Linux 6.16-rc2
- second one
- Nitrux Linux Drops Its KDE Plasma-Based NX Desktop for Hyprland
- Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today that their NX Desktop graphical environment, based on the KDE Plasma desktop, will no longer be developed and replaced by Hyprland.
- Games: Away Team, Puzzle Pizzazz Humble Bundle, and More
- 9 stories from GamingOnLinux
- Feel Old Yet? You Can Now Emulate PS3 Games on Android Phones
- Git 2.50 Lands: Say Goodbye to Recursive Merges Engine
- Git 2.50 distributed revision control tool removes the legacy recursive merge engine
- Arch Linux Shifts to Pure WoW64 Builds for Wine and Wine-Staging
- Arch Linux transitions wine & wine-staging to pure WoW64 builds
- I've been gaming on Windows for over 30 years, but now I'm giving Linux a shot
- Hopefully I can play more than Super Tux Kart
- GXDE OS – desktop-oriented Linux distribution
- GXDE OS is a desktop-oriented Linux distribution that combines Debian with Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE)
- 'End of 10' offers hope and support to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade their PCs
- The end is near for Windows 10
- Android 16’s boring debut is a sour note on the big update, and at the worst time
- Find ASCII Emoji Easily with this GNOME Shell Applet
- There are two kinds of people in the world
- Review: SDesk 2025.05.06 (aka 20mini)
- SDesk is an Arch-based project which aims to provide a modern
- PeaZip 10.5 File Archiver Released with Faster Performance and New Features
- PeaZip 10.5, an open-source file archiver
- From Word and Excel to LibreOffice: Danish ministry says goodbye to Microsoft | heise online
- The Ministry of Digitalization's move away from Microsoft is therefore taking place against the backdrop of a new digitalization strategy in which the Kingdom's "digital sovereignty" is given priority.
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 15th, 2025
- The 244th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 15th, 2025.
- On your Android phone, you can make an emergency button that sends your current location to your chosen contact
- Void Linux Releases XBPS Package Manager v0.60
- Void Linux’s package manager XBPS hits version 0.60
- Why I Love My New Linux Window Manager
- Bloat is the bane of modern computing
- High Tide (GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL Client for Linux) Hits Flathub
- High Tide, the GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL client for Linux, is now available on Flathub
- Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6: Powerful Linux laptop launches with RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9 275HX and space for up to 96 GB RAM
- The Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen 6 is a new and powerful laptop made of aluminum alloy that packs a punch in terms of APU and GPU
- I switched to NixOS after using Windows my whole life, and here’s how it went
- I’ve been using the Linux distro on and off in a dual-boot setup for about a year or two
- I Dug Up the Biggest Files on My Linux PC, Here's What I Found
- Fortunately for me, on Linux, there's a simple terminal command that let me easily drag up the heftiest files
- Windows 10 is ending – How to switch from Windows 10 to Zorin OS in 10 easy steps
- I believe that Linux can provide a fantastic alternative to the operating system experience
- OrangePi Equips Gateway Board with RISC-V Processor, Four RJ45 Ports, and OpenWRT Support
- Software support includes OpenWRT and Ubuntu. OpenWRT comes pre-configured with WAN/LAN roles and can be accessed via SSH or LuCI
- EmmaDE6 RC 1 features maintenance and documentation updates
- The Emmabuntüs Collective is pleased to announce the release of the new Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 6 RC 1 64-bit on June 9
- deepin 25 Beta Release Note - Deepin Technology Community
- the deepin development team has focused primarily on refining system stability and resolving issues in the deepin 25 Beta release
- Rocky Linux 10 Is Out Now as Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10
- Rocky Linux 10 has been released today as a free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, adding various major changes both from upstream and in-house.
- The 5 Easiest Arch Linux Distros to Get Started With
- it's also true that vanilla Arch Linux is a very minimal distro and doesn't ship with graphical tools
- Fedora 43 Drops GNOME X11 Support, Goes All-In on Wayland
- Fedora 43 moves to a Wayland-only GNOME experience
- A native PS3 emulator for Android is available on the Play Store
- Rspamd 3.12: Faster, Smarter, and More Secure Spam Filtering
- Rspamd 3.12 open-source spam filtering system lands with major security fixes
- ODF: An Analysis of the Adoption of the Open Document Format
- Over the course of its 20-year history, the ODF standard has been adopted, or at least recommended
- NeptuneOS 8.2 Service Release & Neptune 9.0 “Maja” Beta now available
- Beta release of Neptune 9.0, codename “Maja”
