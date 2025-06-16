Games: XBox Distraction and Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck

Between 2025-06-07 and 2025-06-14 we selected 7 newly released games on Steam that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. There is good stuff in this week, but the most popular one is certainly going to be Stellar Blade, a third person action game made in Korea that was released on Playstation in 2024. It has finally come for the PC and the Steam Deck is apparently well supported.