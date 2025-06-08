today's leftovers

Other Sites
The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.
Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.
In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.
- Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App
- The upcoming Linux Mint 22.2 (Zara) operating system will feature a brand-new app called Fingwit, providing users with fingerprint authentication capabilities.
- Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release
- I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.
- LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes
- The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series with more bug fixes.
- Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices
- Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity
- The platform ships with a Linux Ubuntu board support package and includes a JTAG programmer
