Linux Made Simple ☛ 2025-06-03 [Older] How to install Krita on Kubuntu 24.04
Martin Chang ☛ Setting up Intel QSV on Arch Linux and Jellyfin
In my last post, I upgraded my home server/NAS to be an Intel machine. This post I want to write down the process of getting hardware video encoding working - before I forgot.
One of the applications I run on my system is Jellyfin. The open source media server. It's also IMO better then Plex, the (now) closed, requires subscription, and buggy media server. According to Jellyfin document, it supports hardware acceleration (video encoding and decoding) on many platforms. Including Intel.
University of Toronto ☛ The length of file names in early Unix
I've mentioned before that the early versions of Unix had a quite simple format for directory entries. In V7, we can find the directory structure specified in sys/dir.h (dir(5) helpfully directs you to sys/dir.h), which is so short that I will quote it in full: [...]
ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on AlmaLinux 10
Installing the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) on AlmaLinux 10 is essential for developers and system administrators who need to compile software from source code. GCC serves as the foundation for software development on GNU/Linux systems, providing compilers for multiple programming languages including C, C++, Fortran, and more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Fedora 42
TensorFlow stands as one of the most powerful open-source machine learning frameworks available today. Developed by Google, this comprehensive platform enables developers and data scientists to build sophisticated Hey Hi (AI) applications with ease. For Fedora 42 users seeking to harness the power of deep learning, installing TensorFlow correctly is crucial for optimal performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cockpit on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cockpit on CentOS Stream 10. Cockpit has become one of the most powerful web-based administration tools for GNU/Linux system administrators.
