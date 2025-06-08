In my last post, I upgraded my home server/NAS to be an Intel machine. This post I want to write down the process of getting hardware video encoding working - before I forgot.

One of the applications I run on my system is Jellyfin. The open source media server. It's also IMO better then Plex, the (now) closed, requires subscription, and buggy media server. According to Jellyfin document, it supports hardware acceleration (video encoding and decoding) on many platforms. Including Intel.