FreeBSD: How to Try It and Laptop Support and Usability Project Update

With FreeBSD interest on the rise, here at The Foundation we couldn’t help wondering “just how fast can you get started?”

The obvious path is to use the standard installer. But did you know the Project’s release engineering team also prepares ready-to-use virtual machine images — making it possible to launch FreeBSD in just minutes?

Let’s take a quick look at getting started with the latest production release of FreeBSD via three different platforms — on an Apple MacBook, and two methods on Amazon Web Services. Trying two approaches on AWS may seem redundant at first, but as you’ll see, there’s a good reason for it.