Luckfox Pico 2 Adopts RP2350A Dual-Core MCU, Launches at $3.99

The RP2350A microcontroller from Raspberry Pi features a dual-core, dual-architecture design, offering both ARM Cortex-M33 and Hazard3 RISC-V cores running up to 150MHz, with hardware floating-point support and an integrated temperature sensor.

Morse Micro and Gateworks Launch Wi-Fi HaLow Solution for Industrial Connectivity

Morse Micro and Gateworks Corporation have partnered to bring Wi-Fi HaLow (IEEE 802.11ah) to industrial environments. In collaboration with Silex Technology, they offer a hardware and software ecosystem for long-range, low-power, and secure wireless networking across manufacturing, energy, and transportation sectors.

Linux Mint 22.2 Will Feature Fingerprint Authentication with Fingwit App

In the latest monthly newsletter, Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre revealed one of the attractions of the forthcoming Linux Mint 22.2 release: a new in-house application for managing fingerprint authentication and configuration on computers with fingerprint readers.

LibreOffice 25.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 52 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 25.2.3, the LibreOffice 25.2.4 point release addresses various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Community Snapshot—May

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

FreeBSD: How to Try It and Laptop Support and Usability Project Update

This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 is nigh
This week we continued to focus on bug fixing and user interface polish for Plasma 6.4
Linux Format Magazine Ends with Issue 329
The farewell issue, 329, published on May 27, 2025 (unclear why as July 2025 edition), serves as both a tribute and a grand finale, offering a nostalgic trip down memory lane
Two More Days Till 21! [original]
Two days from now we celebrate our anniversary
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
Please welcome /e/OS 3.0!
it's out
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
Canonical Dropping Bazaar Support from Launchpad
To old-timers like me, Launchpad, the Canonical-run development hub
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
Some GNOME news
 
Open Hardware/Retro: Arduino, Pi, and More
hardware projects
The most powerful Android tablet is also a technological wonder
XLibre Xserver: Banned by Red Hat Developer Plans Revival of X11
Banned and erased from freedesktop.org
These Are My Favorite 15 Ubuntu Linux Keyboard Shortcuts
Why click around when a few keys do the trick
This tiny Linux computer, complete with screen, is smaller than a passport photo, and I'm in love with it
How small is too small for a computer
Debian Maintainers Request Delisting of Hyprland from Trixie
Hyprland and related packages won't be part of Debian 13 "Trixie" after coordinated bug reports prompted their scheduled removal before the final release
9 Open Source Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
If you hear the term "open-source," you might think of Linux
I've used virtually every Linux distro, but this one has a fresh perspective
If you're familiar with the basics of Linux and ready for a new approach
GNU/Linux Videos: SteamOS, GNOME, KDE, and More
from Invidious
FuguIta 7.7 Released
I made a demo version of FuguIta with a desktop environment. This demo version demonstrates that FuguIta can be used with a desktop environment as easily as a regular live system.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Focal Release
buntu Touch 20.04 OTA-9 contains only minimal changes due to our current focus on Ubuntu base OS upgrade
blendOS: Our Gitlab migration is now underway
After a long wait, we've begun the migration process
Oracle Linux 9.6 Now Generally Available
By Gursewak Sokhi
NST Version 42-14476 Released
based on Fedora 42 using Linux Kernel
These 5 Lightweight Linux Distros Go Easy on Your Old Windows PC
If your aging Windows PC is struggling and you want to give it a new lease of life
Forget Proxmox, here's how I set up a home lab server with Ubuntu
When planning out and setting up your home lab
Ubuntu Devs Debate Splitting Linux Firmware to Reduce Size
To the majority of Ubuntu users
Fooyin – Foobar2000 Like Music Player Designed for Qt Desktop
Here’s a similar music player designed for Linux with KDE Plasma, LxQt, etc Qt based desktop environments
HardenedBSD is a fork of FreeBSD
HardenedBSD is a security-enhanced fork of FreeBSD
EndeavourOS: A Distro That’s All Things to All People
Our look at the popular Dutch Linux distribution EndeavourOS reveals an impressive distro that’s both easy to use and powerful enough for experienced users
Android's biggest redesign in years expands to Google Messages piece by piece
Fastfetch 2.45 System Information Tool Brings New GPU Vendor Detection
Fastfetch 2.45 system information tool adds support for OnePlus devices
SELinux: finding an elegant solution for emulated Windows gaming on Tumbleweed
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed recently switched to using SELinux by default
Why I recommend this Linux distro to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to 11
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distribution designed with a familiar interface
