news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, Banana Pi, and More
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ A limited-time flavor: Blue Raspberry Pi
What's crazy is this original Pi (well technically the 2nd revision of the original Pi...)? It's still supported. Apple usually stops supporting their Macs after 5-7 years. And Microsoft, well, it's complicated, but generally you're gonna get 8 to 10 years, if you're lucky and picked the right hardware.
But my goal today is to learn a little more about this blue Pi, and see if I can boot it up with modern Linux, and maybe actually do something useful with a 12 year old computer.
-
Arduino ☛ What can you do with Arduino and a new 3D printer?
There are three main types of 3D printers. Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers are commonly used for basic components, while Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) printers are best for complex designs. Stereolithography (SLA) printers, meanwhile, are ideal for specialized applications like jewelry and dental components.
-
Olimex ☛ Step by step instructions how to make Smart Home WiFi connected device with ESP32-EVB and Home Assistant without any programming
This is cool isn’t it? We created WiFi connected device to Home Assistant without writing single line of code!
ESPHome can do much more – ESP32-EVB have Infra red emitter and receiver and can be used as remote control for TVs, air conditioners and other devices again by simply definitions in the yaml file.
-
The Register UK ☛ UK's Darpa clone invests £23.3M in touchy-feely robots
The Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or ARIA, said the research would help robots aid a growing ageing population and address intensified labor shortages.
It has teamed up with Shadow Robot Company, Ocado Technologies, and Scottish startup Touchlab in a bid to develop new hardware components and advanced robotic hands designed to position the UK as a global leader in robotics.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ PocketBeagle 2 Rev A1 Upgrades to Quad-Core AM6254 Processor
BeagleBoard.org has released an updated revision of the PocketBeagle 2 featuring the Texas Instruments AM6254 processor. The new Rev A1 replaces the earlier AM6232-based Rev A0, offering a significant performance boost with no change in pricing. The upgraded AM6254 brings a quad-core Cortex-A53 CPU and an integrated GPU, targeting more demanding embedded applications.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi Previews BPI-R4 Pro Router Board with MediaTek MT7988A and Wi-Fi 7 Support
Banana Pi has revealed early details about the BPI-R4 Pro, an upcoming router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880). Designed as a successor to the BPI-R4, it targets high-speed wireless and wired networking for applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points and multi-gigabit gateways.