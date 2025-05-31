Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PocketBeagle, Banana Pi, and More

What's crazy is this original Pi (well technically the 2nd revision of the original Pi...)? It's still supported. Apple usually stops supporting their Macs after 5-7 years. And Microsoft, well, it's complicated, but generally you're gonna get 8 to 10 years, if you're lucky and picked the right hardware.

But my goal today is to learn a little more about this blue Pi, and see if I can boot it up with modern Linux, and maybe actually do something useful with a 12 year old computer.