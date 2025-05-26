news
Devices: PicoCore, Hardkernel, NanoKVM Pro
Linux Gizmos ☛ PicoCore MX93 CoM Features microNPU, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and CAN-FD
The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Hardkernel Introduces Low-Cost Amlogic S905X5M SBC with 4K@60Hz HDMI Output
The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.
Linux Gizmos ☛ NanoKVM Pro Delivers 4K IP-KVM Capabilities with Dual-System Support and Enhanced Remote Management
The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ How To Build An STM32 Web Dashboard Using The Mongoose Wizard
Today from the team at Cesanta Software — the people who gave us the open-source Mongoose Web Server Library and Mongoose OS — we have an article covering how to build an STM32 web dashboard.
