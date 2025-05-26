Devices: PicoCore, Hardkernel, NanoKVM Pro

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.