Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.

The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.

The PicoCore MX93 from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a compact Computer on Module measuring just 35 x 40 mm. Designed for industrial and embedded edge applications, it supports up to 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a wide range of display and I/O interfaces including MIPI-DSI, LVDS, CAN-FD, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.

news

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on May 26, 2025



This week, we got some great news with the release of the Linux 6.15 kernel series and the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, a new major release of the NixOS independent distro, as well as the latest updates to AlmaLinux OS, fwupd, PipeWire, and Steam Client.

On top of that, the Fedora Project talks about removing X11 support from Fedora Workstation’s Wayland session. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for May 25th, 2025.

Read on