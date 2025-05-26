news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 25th, 2025
This week, we got some great news with the release of the Linux 6.15 kernel series and the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 operating system series, a new major release of the NixOS independent distro, as well as the latest updates to AlmaLinux OS, fwupd, PipeWire, and Steam Client.
On top of that, the Fedora Project talks about removing X11 support from Fedora Workstation’s Wayland session. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for May 25th, 2025.