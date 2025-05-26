news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Fighting for Freedom is Much Better Than Fighting for Money
If life is about accumulation of money, then people will be "busy making money" till they die prematurely (with nothing to do with this money)
-
Richard Stallman Has Barely Changed
Collecting "estate" "assets"? That's not "success" in the eyes of Dr. Stallman
-
Public Talk by Richard Stallman (RMS) Tomorrow
Still advertised
New
-
Links 25/05/2025: 15 Years of UK Legal Aid Applicant Data Grabbed and 2 Billion Discord Messages Leaked Online
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 25/05/2025: Farming and OpenBSD 7.7 on Acer Aspire ES 15
Links for the day
-
The Microsoft SLAPP Dossiers
A rather likely outcome is, they'll lose their licence to operate
-
Links 25/05/2025: Harvard’s Troubles and New Openwashing Examples
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 25/05/2025: Whales and Battery Replacement
Links for the day
-
Links 25/05/2025: Climate Action Ridiculed and "Tesla Executive Admits That Self-Driving Is Going Nowhere Fast"
Links for the day
-
The Next Two Phases of Our Open Source Initiative (OSI) Series
Whatever people used to think about the OSI is no longer applicable and its current acronym is a misleading misnomer
-
Gemini Links 25/05/2025: Konsole Layout Changes and Capitulation to Surveillance World
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 24, 2025
IRC logs for Saturday, May 24, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):