Hardkernel Introduces Low-Cost Amlogic S905X5M SBC with 4K@60Hz HDMI Output

The ODROID-C5 is a compact single-board computer designed for developers and hobbyists working with Linux or Android platforms. It features improved performance, reduced power consumption, and enhanced memory and storage interfaces over its predecessor, the ODROID-C4.

NanoKVM Pro Delivers 4K IP-KVM Capabilities with Dual-System Support and Enhanced Remote Management

The NanoKVM Pro is a compact IP-KVM device designed for remote access, system control, and local display monitoring. Building on the earlier NanoKVM, this version introduces 4K resolution support, improved connectivity, and broader compatibility with open-source platforms.

9to5Linux

Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.15 include Rust support for hrtimer and ARMv7, a new setcpuid= boot parameter for x86 CPUs, support for sched_ext to count and report internal events, x86 Intel and AMD PMU enhancements, nested virtualization support for VGICv3 on ARM, and support for emulating FEAT_PMUv3 on Apple Silicon.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 26, 2025

Paris Watercolor Digital Paper

Updated This Past Day

  1. Fighting for Freedom is Much Better Than Fighting for Money
    If life is about accumulation of money, then people will be "busy making money" till they die prematurely (with nothing to do with this money)
  2. Richard Stallman Has Barely Changed
    Collecting "estate" "assets"? That's not "success" in the eyes of Dr. Stallman
  3. Public Talk by Richard Stallman (RMS) Tomorrow
    Still advertised

    New

  4. Links 25/05/2025: 15 Years of UK Legal Aid Applicant Data Grabbed and 2 Billion Discord Messages Leaked Online
    Links for the day
  5. Gemini Links 25/05/2025: Farming and OpenBSD 7.7 on Acer Aspire ES 15
    Links for the day
  6. The Microsoft SLAPP Dossiers
    A rather likely outcome is, they'll lose their licence to operate
  7. Links 25/05/2025: Harvard’s Troubles and New Openwashing Examples
    Links for the day
  8. Gemini Links 25/05/2025: Whales and Battery Replacement
    Links for the day
  9. Links 25/05/2025: Climate Action Ridiculed and "Tesla Executive Admits That Self-Driving Is Going Nowhere Fast"
    Links for the day
  10. The Next Two Phases of Our Open Source Initiative (OSI) Series
    Whatever people used to think about the OSI is no longer applicable and its current acronym is a misleading misnomer
  11. Gemini Links 25/05/2025: Konsole Layout Changes and Capitulation to Surveillance World
    Links for the day
  12. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  13. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, May 24, 2025
    IRC logs for Saturday, May 24, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

Linux Kernel 6.15 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 6.15 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 Is Out as a Free Alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
AlmaLinux OS 9.6 distribution is now available for download based on and as a free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6. Here’s what’s new!
Mozilla Kills Pocket After Buying It
Mozilla sucks
NixOS 25.05 Released with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 Kernels, GNOME 48, and More
NixOS 25.05 independent distribution is now available for download with Linux 6.12 LTS and 6.14 kernels, GNOME 48, and more.
 
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Latest Android beta update has me looking at my Pixel 6 Pro in a new light
Immich 1.133 Photo and Video Backup Solution Drops with Major Changes
Immich, an open-source self-hosted photo and video backup solution
9 Linux Distros I've Used Over 9 Years—Ranked
Are you an avid distro hopper like me
Linux Leftovers
and a little GNU
Why I'm Sticking With systemd-based Linux Distros
Over 10 years since its introduction, systemd can still get some Linux users riled up
5 Great Linux Utilities to Monitor Your System Resources in the Terminal
Although the standard Linux utilities have served us well over the years
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Development
New Extensions to GNOME
2 nes ones
Games: New Steam Games for GNU/Linux, CachyOS Rising, Reverse Engineering LEGO Island
Games-related news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux
Go and Perl Programming
Development picks
today's howtos
10 howtos, mostly idroot
Android Leftovers
Google app rolls out ‘Activity’ tab with Search history, more on Android
I've used Windows all my life, so I dove in the deep end and tried Arch Linux
That's not to say I haven't dabbled in Linux every now and then
Ubuntu Budgie 25.04: One of the Best Desktops on the Market
Ubuntu Budgie is a beautiful, user-friendly, modern-looking desktop environment with plenty of customization options and exceptional performance even with resource-intensive tasks
Free and Open Source Software
RefreshOS is a distribution built on the robust foundation of Debian
RefreshOS is built on the robust foundation of Debian Linux and offers a blend of user-friendliness, speed, and elegance
Open Transport Community Conference 2025 Call for Participation
As hinted here before, in October this year there will be the first dedicated conference for the Open Transport community
Videos: GNU/Linux and Free Software in Invidious
Today in Techrights
Security Holes and Mindless Hype
Security picks
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Making Postgres distributed with FoundationDB and Debugging Memory Leaks in Postgres via Heaptrack
postgres picks
Games: TeensyROM NFC Game Loading On The C64 and Steam Deck Just Got a Big Update
Games-related picks
Red Hat Literally Buying Fake Articles, Latest Progress by Hans de Goede of Fedora
some IBM leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
4 stories for now
FSF and Educational Activities
4 stories
today's howtos
last batch for today
This Week in GNOME and Sysprof in your Mesa
Some GNOME news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Leftovers
Applications: Terminator, MCP Servers, Sublime Text
Application leftovers
today's howtos
4 howtos
Games: StarVaders, SteamOS, GOG, and More
11 from gamingonlinux
Android Leftovers
I Hated Smart Glasses, but Google's Android XR Let Me See a New Future
Why is the Open Document Format (ODF) important?
Consider the history of control over user files, whether for organisations or individuals
Rhino Linux Unveils KDE-Based UBXI Desktop
Rhino Linux debuts its first official UBXI KDE 6 Desktop port and starts testing RPK2
5 useful Linux tools that would never make sense on Windows
Despite the attempts from app developers to bridge the gap between different operating systems
What would a Microsoft engineer do to Ubuntu? AnduinOS is the answer
It's not radical, but it is slim and pretty – usually a winning combination
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
How Big Tech Exploits Apps to Circumvent Privacy Laws & a Solution from Purism
With PureOS, users are not forced to click “I Agree” to give up their privacy, security
This Week in Plasma: time-of-day wallpapers
This week we really ramped up the focus on bug-fixing in preparation for Plasma 6.4’s release in three weeks
Deep Learning is no Intelligence
Here we are in the year 2025 and every company that wants to grab your money now peddles AI
Fedora Workstation 42 review - Strangely good and bad
What I am going to do is test the Gnome edition, yup. After all, if you wanna Gnome, you might as well do it with Fedora
Mozilla: A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar
Firefox’s address bar just got an upgrade, and it’s all about putting you in control
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles