news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2025



Quoting: Raspberry Pi OS - Debian-based distro - LinuxLinks —

Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers.

Raspberry Pi OS runs on every Raspberry Pi except the Pico microcontroller. Raspberry Pi OS uses a modified LXDE desktop environment with the Openbox stacking window manager, along with a unique theme. The default distribution is shipped with a copy of the computer algebra system Wolfram Mathematica, VLC, and a lightweight version of the Chromium web browser.