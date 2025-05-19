news
Raspberry Pi OS – Debian-based distro
Quoting: Raspberry Pi OS - Debian-based distro - LinuxLinks —
Raspberry Pi OS (previously called Raspbian) is the official supported operating system for the Raspberry Pi series of ARM-based single board computers.
Raspberry Pi OS runs on every Raspberry Pi except the Pico microcontroller. Raspberry Pi OS uses a modified LXDE desktop environment with the Openbox stacking window manager, along with a unique theme. The default distribution is shipped with a copy of the computer algebra system Wolfram Mathematica, VLC, and a lightweight version of the Chromium web browser.