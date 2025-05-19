I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.