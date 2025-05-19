Latest From Linux Made Simple

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.
GIMP 3.0.4 is a bugfix release that addresses a bug with pasting selections from GIMP into other apps where the pasted section was padded to the original image size, various crashes related to changing or turning off the main monitor, and some issues with text layers.
Arriving two months after Debian 12.10, the Debian 12.11 update is the tenth point release of the Debian Bookworm series. Yes, tenth, because Debian 12.3 was never released due to an issue in the EXT4 file system leading to data corruption, which means that it doesn’t count as a point release.
Boardcon has recently introduced the Idea3576, a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RK3576. Key features include CAN, RS485, 4G connectivity, and support for Debian 12.
Avaota has recently shared details about the C1, a compact single-board computer in the Raspberry Pi A form factor. Based on the Allwinner H618 processor, the board is a variant of the Yuzuki Chameleon and expands the Avaota SBC lineup with a small-footprint, feature-rich design aimed at embedded development and multimedia applications.
The Kiwi DVK is a compact development kit designed for high performance networking and flexible I O expansion. It supports a range of interfaces and slots for prototyping advanced connectivity and power configurations in embedded systems.
The M0SS-101 is a compact virtual analog monosynth designed for hands-on subtractive synthesis. It features 42 editable parameters accessible through 26 buttons and a rotary encoder, with RGB LEDs providing visual feedback for signal flow and modulation. The synth includes dual oscillators, a multi-mode filter, envelope and LFO control, delay effects, and 17 preset slots with per-patch MIDI mapping.
The T-LoRa Pager is a compact, programmable IoT development device designed by LILYGO. It integrates LoRa connectivity, NFC capabilities, GNSS positioning, and motion sensing via an embedded IMU, all within a portable form factor.
The STARPro64 is one of the latest RISC-V single-board computers from PINE64, based on the ESWIN EIC7700X system-on-chip. Now in stock, the board offers key features such as dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, PCIe Gen3.0 expansion, and wireless connectivity.