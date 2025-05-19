news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2025



Quoting: After Switching to Linux, This App Helped Me Drop Google for Good —

Tired of Google's grip on your data? After switching to Linux, I found the perfect self-hosted app to replace Google Drive, Photos, Calendar, Docs, and more, all on my terms. Here's how I took back control of my privacy and my data.

When I first made the jump to Linux, I felt like I’d taken a huge step toward digital independence. No more forced updates, no more invasive telemetry, no more bloated systems doing who-knows-what in the background. But even after switching operating systems, I was still deeply tied to something I wasn’t comfortable with: Google.

My emails, calendar, photos, documents, and even to-do lists were all locked into Google's ecosystem. Sure, I was running Linux now, but Google still had a stranglehold on all of my data, public and private.