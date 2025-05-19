news
Web and Book of R, Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Bob Monsour ☛ Who knew that '/' does 'search in page' on Firefox?
Since I implemented pressing the '/' key to put focus in the search bar on on the 11ty Bundle, I learned something about Firefox.
-
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Building an oEmbed endpoint
Now, whenever a page from this site is shared on Mastodon (or anywhere else that prefers oEmbed data) a card will be populated from this data and displayed. I'd still love to know why my Open Graph tags are ignored by Mastodon but — at this point — I'm curious more than anything.
-
-
Education
-
Rlang ☛ 15 New Books added to Big Book of R
I’m very excited to announce that 6 English-language books and 9 Portuguese books have been added to the collection of over 400 free, open-source R programming books.
Many thanks to Bruno Mioto for the submission of the Portuguese books. As a reminder, there is also a Spanish-language chapter with 15 entries.
And now, onto the English additions!
-