posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 19, 2025



Quoting: 15 Popular Games You Can Surprisingly Play on Linux —

Gone are the days when Linux gamers had to jump through hoops to make their favorite games work on their favorite distro. Thanks to Valve and Proton, freshest releases work day one on Linux gaming machines with little to no tinkering.

Even massive, triple-A blockbusters often work day and date on Linux, something that was considered nigh impossible just a few years ago. Here are 15 games that you can play on your Linux PC with little to no tinkering.